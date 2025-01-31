Strathmore Terrace Harehills: Specialist firefighters called in after chemicals found during Leeds police raid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 30) following a report of theft.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a man on suspicion of domestic theft but, on further searching, found small quantities of chemicals which can be used in possible drugs production in the basement of the property.”
“As a precaution, and to further test, specialist fire service equipment attended and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public.