Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Specialist firefighters have been called in after chemicals were discovered during a police raid in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 30) following a report of theft.

Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a man on suspicion of domestic theft but, on further searching, found small quantities of chemicals which can be used in possible drugs production in the basement of the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a precaution, and to further test, specialist fire service equipment attended and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public.