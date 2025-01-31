Strathmore Terrace Harehills: Specialist firefighters called in after chemicals found during Leeds police raid

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Specialist firefighters have been called in after chemicals were discovered during a police raid in Leeds.

Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 30) following a report of theft.

Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday.Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday.
Officers attended an address on Strathmore Terrace, Harehills yesterday. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers arrested a man on suspicion of domestic theft but, on further searching, found small quantities of chemicals which can be used in possible drugs production in the basement of the property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a precaution, and to further test, specialist fire service equipment attended and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceFire service
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice