A boyfriend prone to violence tried to bite his partner’s nose when she caught him cheating.

Bayliey Brook admitted strangling the woman and two counts of assault from different occasions.

He was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge acknowledged he had already spent months in prison on remand, and that he was only young at 20-years-old.

The court heard that Brook and the woman had been in an “on/off” relationship for around three years and had three children together.

Prosecutor Joel Wootten said domestic violence was a “common feature” because of Brook’s infidelity.

Brook attacked the woman and tried to bite her when she confronted him about his cheating. | NW

In March 2024 she accused him of being unfaithful, and fearing he would turn violent, she recorded the conversation.

He grabbed her by the hair, and punched to the head and legs. She did not report it to the police immediately.

On March 18 this year, they argued again but then resolved matters before going to bed at his home.

But when he was asleep he received messages from another woman on Snapchat. When confronted by his partner, he turned violent again, grabbing her by the arm and biting her wrist.

Brook kicked her to the body, then grabbed her by the throat and pinned her to the wall. He then tried to bite her nose but she was able to push him away.

She eventually wriggled free and was able to flee.

Brook, of Glensdale Mount, Richmond Hill, has five previous convictions for 11 offences, but none for violence.

However, he is currently subject to a 12-month suspended sentence for handling stolen goods.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he has been held on remand.

Mitigating, Safaraz Ahad said: “He understands the impact of his behaviour and is genuinely remorseful.

“He has been in custody for some time and taken steps to address his offending behaviour.”

He said Brook had enrolled and completed several courses and hopes to secure employment on his release. He added that he has a “real motivation for change”.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Dallas said: “I’m prepared to give you one last chance - people rarely get two suspended sentences in a row.”

He gave him 10 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered him to complete a 26-session domestic violence programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

He was also fined £100 to mark the breach of his existing suspended sentence.