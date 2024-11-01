A charity worker who plundered around £20,000 from a sports centre has been told he must start paying back the money, or risk custody.

Jonathan Lane admitted siphong the cash from his employers at Lightwaves Community Trust in Wakefield over a period of 14 months.

The 31-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted charges of fraud by false representation and theft from his employer.

He was due to be sentenced this week but because he did not have a lawyer, Judge Ray Singh deferred the sentencing until early next year. He told him he must start repaying what he owed in the meantime.

The court heard that Lane, of Fairfield Drive, Ossett, was living with his parents and had since secured a new job, but was on minimum wage and did could not afford a barrister and did not qualify for legal aid. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Singh said if he did not show willing and begin to pay off a substantial amount each month, he will face jail. He told Lane: “If my expectations are not met, it will have to be prison.”

Lightwaves Community Trust helps deliver services at the Lightwaves Leisure and Sports Centre on Lower York Street, Wakefield.

It was earmarked for closure in 2012 when Wakefield Council said it could no longer afford to keep the centre running, but a charity trust then stepped in to take control. Facilities include a sports hall for five-a-side football, martial arts, fitness classes and a youth club.

Between June 2022 and September 2023, Lane invoiced customers of the sports centre but gave his own bank details for them to pay into.

A probation officer told the court that Lane had debts due to his cocaine use, gambling and drinking.

Judge Singh deferred sentence until February 26 next year.