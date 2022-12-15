Chapeltown Road incident: 22-year-old man arrested after wielding knife on busy Leeds road
A man has been arrested after being seen carrying a knife in north-east Leeds.
Just after noon today (Thursday, 15 December), police received a report of a man seen with a knife in Chapeltown Road, near to the junction with Harehills Avenue.
Officers were deployed to search the area, and a 22-year-old man was safely detained nearby and a knife was recovered. The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.