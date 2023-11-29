A third man is due to appear in court charged over the murder of a teenager in Leeds.

Francis Street, Chapeltown, where 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako was fatally stabbed over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Emile Riggon, aged 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, aged 19, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on August 26.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later this morning (Wednesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, and Jozeffi Jeffers, 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, are currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with the same offences.

Enquiries for Louis Grant, aged 29, and also known as Louis O’Brien, have focused on the Sheffield area.

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate another male they have named as a suspect for Emmanuel’s murder.

Enquiries for Louis Grant, aged 29, and also known as Louis O’Brien, have focused on the Sheffield area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Louis Grant or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting him.

“We are advising the public not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13230475319.