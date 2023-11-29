Chapeltown murder: Third man charged over death of 19-year-old in Leeds as enquiries continue to locate suspect
Emile Riggon, aged 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, aged 19, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on August 26.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later this morning (Wednesday).
Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, and Jozeffi Jeffers, 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, are currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with the same offences.
A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help locate another male they have named as a suspect for Emmanuel’s murder.
Enquiries for Louis Grant, aged 29, and also known as Louis O’Brien, have focused on the Sheffield area.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Louis Grant or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting him.
“We are advising the public not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13230475319.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.