A teenage man was killed following an attack in the Chapeltown area of the city.

Police were called out following reports that a male was being seriously assaulted over the weekend. West Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation into the man’s death.

When and where did it happen?

The attack happened on Francis Street in Chapeltown in the early hours of Saturday morning, August 26, near to the junction with Frankland Place. Police were called to the scene shortly after 2am where they found the 19-year-old stricken male. Emergency services took the man to hospital where he died a short time later.

The man was found on Francis Street close to the junction with Frankland Place. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

What is known about those responsible? Police suspect that “three or four people wearing balaclavas” were responsible for the fatal attack. Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We need to identify these individuals.”

What is known of the victim?

Very little is known about the victim at this moment with the police still yet to name him. At this moment, there has also been no apparent motive for the killing disclosed to the public.

What can the public do?

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “I would ask the community to support us in this task by providing information to the investigation team.

“This could be something you have seen or heard in the area around the time of this incident or information or rumours you have heard about who may be involved. I would also ask people to review their doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything relevant.

"At this time, this is being treated as an isolated incident. We have dedicated specialist resources investigating this man’s death, supported by an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance within the community.

“Again, I would reiterate that a young man has lost his life and if anyone within the community has any information, no matter how small it may seem, then I would urge them to report it.”

How can you report information?

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319.