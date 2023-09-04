Chapeltown murder: Man charged with murder in Leeds after 19-year-old stabbed to death in Francis Street
It comes after an attack was reported to police in Francis Street, Chapeltown. Officers were told at around 2am on August 26 that a man was being assaulted outside a property.
They found him with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.
Now, the force has confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder. Phillip Bryant, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.
“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”
Police said earlier in the investigation that it is believed three or four people wearing balaclavas were involved in a “sustained attack” on the teenager.
Anyone with information or footage can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online.