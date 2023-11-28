Chapeltown disorder: Nine men arrested in Leeds after groups armed with machetes and baseball bats seen gathering
The nine men were arrested over the weekend after police were called to two separate reports on Saturday and Sunday of groups of men gathering in the Chapeltown area armed with weapons.
West Yorkshire Police were first called to Leopold Grove on Saturday (November 27) after a number of men were seen approaching a property carrying machetes. Officers attended the scene and located what is believed to be an airsoft weapon and bladed weapon nearby.
Two males were arrested and have been bailed in connection with the first incident.
Police were then called to Shepherds Lane in Chapeltown, at 1.54am on Sunday (November 26) to a report of a group of males armed with baseball bats and machetes. Seven males, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested. They have all been interviewed and released on conditional bail. A number of weapons were seized by attending officers.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and t emporary increased stop and search powers were put in place following these incidents with an increased police presence in the Chapeltown area.
If anyone has information about either incident, they are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.