Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Chapeltown disorder: Nine men arrested in Leeds after groups armed with machetes and baseball bats seen gathering

Nine men have been arrested following reports that groups were gathering in Leeds armed with baseball bats and machetes.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The nine men were arrested over the weekend after police were called to two separate reports on Saturday and Sunday of groups of men gathering in the Chapeltown area armed with weapons.

West Yorkshire Police were first called to Leopold Grove on Saturday (November 27) after a number of men were seen approaching a property carrying machetes. Officers attended the scene and located what is believed to be an airsoft weapon and bladed weapon nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two males were arrested and have been bailed in connection with the first incident.

Most Popular
Police were called to Leopold Grove on Saturday after a number of males were seen approaching a property carrying machetes. Photo: GooglePolice were called to Leopold Grove on Saturday after a number of males were seen approaching a property carrying machetes. Photo: Google
Police were called to Leopold Grove on Saturday after a number of males were seen approaching a property carrying machetes. Photo: Google

Police were then called to Shepherds Lane in Chapeltown, at 1.54am on Sunday (November 26) to a report of a group of males armed with baseball bats and machetes. Seven males, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested. They have all been interviewed and released on conditional bail. A number of weapons were seized by attending officers.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and t emporary increased stop and search powers were put in place following these incidents with an increased police presence in the Chapeltown area.

If anyone has information about either incident, they are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.