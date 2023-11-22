A man has been arrested after a car hit a pedestrian in Leeds.

It happened in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, on Friday November 10. A grey Toyota Yaris crashed outside the Three Hulats pub at about 7.35pm, hitting a 65-year-old man.

The man was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury. The driver of the Toyota Yaris was arrested on suspicion of being over the proscribed drink or drug limit and was later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police have now released an appeal to gather more information about the crash. They want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or has footage of it.