Chapel Allerton Leeds crash: Man arrested after car crashes into pedestrian outside Three Hulats pub
It happened in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, on Friday November 10. A grey Toyota Yaris crashed outside the Three Hulats pub at about 7.35pm, hitting a 65-year-old man.
The man was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury. The driver of the Toyota Yaris was arrested on suspicion of being over the proscribed drink or drug limit and was later released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police have now released an appeal to gather more information about the crash. They want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or has footage of it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online via the Live Chat, referencing police crime number 13230625737.