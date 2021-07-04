Chapel Allerton drug dealer had machete at his home, Leeds Crown Court told
A cannabis dealer was caught with a machete and drugs worth more than £650 at his home, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Police conducting a welfare check found the items at Richard Earnshaw's home in Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton.
Earnshaw , 37, arrived home during the police search on September 21 2018 and had more cannabis, cash and a mobile phone with him.
Joseph Hudson, prosecuting, said police found a machete, a total of 58 grammes of cannabis in individual sale bags and three mobile phones.
Earnshaw told police he was a heavy cannabis user and would buy around 2oz at a time and sell some to a number of friends who were also heavy users.
Earnshaw admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Ian Cook, mitigating, said Earnshaw suffers from depression and has been a long term cannabis user as a way of self medicating.
Mr Cook said Earnshaw has reduced his cannabis use but is now binge drinking a lot more.
Mr Cook said: "In 2018 he was in a bad way. His mother had recently died. During that period his cannabis use escalated."
The court heard Earnshaw had been the victim of a robbery in February 2019 and suffered injuries including numerous broken ribs and a broken arm.
Mr Cook said Earnshaw had also self medicated for the pain caused by his physical injuries.
Recorder Anesh Pema sentenced Earnshaw to a 12 month community order plus 15 rehabilitation activity days.