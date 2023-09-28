Chairman of Featherstone Rovers to stand trial over violent altercation near to club's ground

The chairman of Featherstone Rovers is to stand trial after being charged with intending to cause GBH.

Mark Campbell, 58, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning and entered not guilty pleas to wounding with intent to cause GBH and unlawful wounding.

Both offences relate to the same alleged male victim and stem from an incident on August 28 on Station Lane, Featherstone, close to the rugby league club’s ground on Post Office Road.

The trial has been set for February 3, 2025, and is expected to last four days. Judge Neil Clark apologised but said the backlog of cases after Covid was behind the lengthy delay.

Rovers' chairman Mark Campbell is due to stand trial in February 2025. (pic by National World)

Campbell had initially been bailed but was not permitted to enter anywhere with a Wakefield WF postcode and was ordered to live at a caravan site in Bridlington.