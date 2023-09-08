Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Chai Walay burglary: Investigation launched into Leeds cafe break-in as burglars make off with cash

An early morning break-in at a Leeds cafe is being investigated, as suspects are believed to have made off with cash.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
The burglary, at Chai Walay in Cardigan Road, happened shortly before 6am on Thursday (September 7).

Specialising in Indian and English food, the independent cafe and tea house is popular with many who live in the area. The glass door at the front of the shop appears to have been smashed.

Anyone who witnessed the break-in or any suspicious activity at the time is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230497847.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.