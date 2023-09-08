An early morning break-in at a Leeds cafe is being investigated, as suspects are believed to have made off with cash.

The burglary, at Chai Walay in Cardigan Road, happened shortly before 6am on Thursday (September 7).

Specialising in Indian and English food, the independent cafe and tea house is popular with many who live in the area. The glass door at the front of the shop appears to have been smashed.

Anyone who witnessed the break-in or any suspicious activity at the time is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230497847.