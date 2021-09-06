It happened in the public toilets in Leeds Kirkgate Market shortly before 5pm on Saturday, August 14.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images is asked to contact DC 3173 Wren at Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13210412110 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.