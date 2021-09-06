CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted in Leeds Kirkgate Market

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:40 pm

It happened in the public toilets in Leeds Kirkgate Market shortly before 5pm on Saturday, August 14.

The victim was aged in her twenties.

Detectives have released CCTV images of a suspect they want to identify.

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Kirkgate Market have released these CCTV images of a man they want to identify. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images is asked to contact DC 3173 Wren at Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13210412110 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.