CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted in Leeds Kirkgate Market
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:40 pm
It happened in the public toilets in Leeds Kirkgate Market shortly before 5pm on Saturday, August 14.
The victim was aged in her twenties.
Detectives have released CCTV images of a suspect they want to identify.
Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images is asked to contact DC 3173 Wren at Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13210412110 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.