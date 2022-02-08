At 7.10pm on Sunday, January 23, a woman travelling on a service to Leeds noticed a man moving from his seat to sit opposite her.

He stared at her throughout the journey.

As she got off the train at Leeds station, the man approached her and tried to engage her in a conversation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault in Leeds Station. Photo: British Transport Police.

He walked next to her and sexually assaulted her.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 548 of 23/01/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.