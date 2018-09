Have your say

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a robbery.

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted and threatened with a knife before his phone was stolen in John Charles Approach, Belle Isle, as he walked to school on July 17.

The first of the suspects police want to identify

Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC 3860 Joe Carlisle of Leeds District Crime Team via 101.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.