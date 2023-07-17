Leeds news you can trust since 1890
CCTV image released of man wanted for numerous counts of 'outraging public decency' in Wakefield

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man wanted for numerous counts of “outraging public decency” in Wakefield
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

Police in Wakefield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the man wanted in relation to the incidents, the last of which happened at Wakefield Bus Station on Union Street on June 11.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, with short, dark hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

If anyone recognises the man pictured, they are asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230323778.

The last reported incident was at Wakefield Bus Station on June 11

Similarly, this man is urged to come forward to assist police in their enquiries.