CCTV image of man wanted over sexual assault on Leeds train going to Huddersfield issued by police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An image has been released of a man wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, April 15, a man sexually assaulted a woman on the service.

Officers from British Transport Police believe the man in the below image may have information which could help with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This man is wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield.This man is wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield.
This man is wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield. | British Transport Police

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 25 of 16 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsHuddersfieldBritish Transport Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice