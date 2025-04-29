Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An image has been released of a man wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, April 15, a man sexually assaulted a woman on the service.

Officers from British Transport Police believe the man in the below image may have information which could help with their investigation.

This man is wanted over a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield. | British Transport Police

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 25 of 16 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.