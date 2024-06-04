Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an image of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in an alleyway in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened on Friday (May 31) at around 4am on Boar Lane in Leeds and West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

A spokesperson said: “A woman in her 30s was approached by the male suspect and lead her to an alleyway between Burger King and Trinity Leeds. He then sexually assaulted her.

Police have issued a picture of this man following a reported sexual assault in Leeds city centre. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

“She then made her way to the train station where he attempted to assault her again but she fled to safety.

“Police are releasing an image of the alleged suspect. He is described as an Asian male, 6ft, dark coloured hair, dark stubble beard with grey patches and stocky build. He was wearing a dark navy coloured puffa coat and dark coloured trousers.”