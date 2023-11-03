CCTV footage released of horrific glassing attack at Pack Horse Yard in Leeds city centre as police issue appeal
West Yorkshire Police have released the footage from the Pack Horse Yard in an appeal to identify the man wanted following the serious assault.
The incident happened on Friday September 13 shortly after 11.40pm.
The footage, which includes a warning that it “may be harmful or traumatising to some audiences’, can be viewed above.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the man seen in the footage below.
“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact Leeds CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230511852.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”