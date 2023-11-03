Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

CCTV footage released of horrific glassing attack at Pack Horse Yard in Leeds city centre as police issue appeal

CCTV footage has been released of a man being attacked with a drink glass at a pub in Leeds city centre.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police have released the footage from the Pack Horse Yard in an appeal to identify the man wanted following the serious assault.

The incident happened on Friday September 13 shortly after 11.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage, which includes a warning that it “may be harmful or traumatising to some audiences’, can be viewed above.

Most Popular
The attack happened at the Pack Horse in Leeds city centreThe attack happened at the Pack Horse in Leeds city centre
The attack happened at the Pack Horse in Leeds city centre

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the man seen in the footage below.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact Leeds CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230511852.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”