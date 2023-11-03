CCTV footage has been released of a man being attacked with a drink glass at a pub in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police have released the footage from the Pack Horse Yard in an appeal to identify the man wanted following the serious assault.

The incident happened on Friday September 13 shortly after 11.40pm.

The footage, which includes a warning that it “may be harmful or traumatising to some audiences’, can be viewed above.

The attack happened at the Pack Horse in Leeds city centre

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the man seen in the footage below.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact Leeds CID via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230511852.