Lalila Camille Chapez-Swift has shared CCTV footage, which you can view above, of the theft in the hope of catching the culprit. She said that the man “sounded drunk” and that when he left he slipped on some of her pet’s dog poo, saying: “At least there’s karma.”

Ms Chapez-Swift said that milk had been taken from her front porch on Cemetery Road in Pudsey on two occasions before it happened again last Thursday (March 16) at approximately 11.30pm. She said that she had installed CCTV by her front door in the hope catching the bandit.

She said: “The milk was dropped off between 10 and 11 and then we’ve caught him taking it. He sounded drunk to be honest. He was talking to someone who was further down the road. Maybe they’d come from the pub or something. I just think it’s a little bit petty and ridiculous.

Lalila Camille Chapez-Swift installed a CCTV system at her home after milk was stolen on two occasions this year.

"He’s covered his face so sadly we still have no idea who it is. I’ve shared it online to see if people have any idea so we can do a bit of a name and shame.”