CCTV captured the terrifying moment two masked burglars tried to smash their way into home, causing a grandmother to collapse in fear and tragically die.

Sixty-four-year-old Nhi Muoi Wai suffered a stroke moments after cousins Samuel Hanrahan and Jerry Hanrahan threatened to enter the property on Morley to grab the keys to a powerful Audi RS car parked on the driveway.

A pathology report showed there had been a direct link between the stroke she suffered and the anxiety and stress of the situation, which caused her blood pressure to spike and lead to the deadly bleed to the brain which claimed her life.

Twenty-year-old Samuel Hanrahan and 18-year-old Jerry were sentenced to nine years, and nine years-and-nine-months respectively at Leeds Crown Court this morning after they admitted attempted robbery and manslaughter.

The Hanrahan cousins, wearing face coverings, tried to get into the home to get the keys to the high-powered Audi. (pic by WYP)

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, said the pair had gone to the property and waited until they thought the male occupants had left before striking. Recorder Kearl added: “This was not an opportunistic offence, it was premeditated. You are each responsible (for Mrs Wai’s death).”

The pair went to the home on Millside Walk on March 28 this year and asked Mrs Wai if she wanted any work doing. After being turned away, they returned a short time later and began banging on the door, making threats and demanding the keys to the Audi on the driveway.

Ringleader Jerry Hanrahan, armed with a large screwdriver, smashed a front window as they continued to make demands for the keys while the family frantically called the police. The pair then fled empty-handed. The terrifying ordeal was captured on external CCTV fitted to the family home and from next door.

Mrs Wai, a mother of six and a grandmother and known usually known as Kim, collapsed from the shock in front of her son and daughter.

Samuel (left) and Jerry Hanrahan were both jailed at Leeds Crown Court today. (pics by WYP)

She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being rushed to hospital. Her condition continued to deteriorate and she died eight hours later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team discovered from house-to-house enquiries that the suspects had been calling at other nearby homes offering to do work in the lead up to the incident.

Jerry Hanrahan’s DNA was found at the Millside Walk home, while CCTV analysis of the area identified a cigarette butt that had been dropped by Samuel Hanrahan nearby. It was recovered six days after the incident and showed a match for his DNA.

Jerry Hanrahan, of Cottingley Springs traveller site in Gildersome, was arrested when stopped in a vehicle in North Yorkshire on April 4 and was shown on police systems as being wanted by West Yorkshire Police.

Samuel Hanrahan, of Oakley Close, Manchester, was arrested at his home address on April 14. Both gave no replies in their police interviews. Jerry also admitted another burglary with intent to steal from a property on Wetherby Road in Leeds on January 3 this year.

Michael Walsh, mitigating for Jerry, said: “For what it’s worth he has spent a lot of time thinking about the consequences of his actions. He is responsible and fully accepts that.”