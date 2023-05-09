The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 11, between 1.54am and 2.16am at Infirmary Field, off Lumb Lane, close to the junction with Westgate in Bradford city centre.

The images are the best quality still images available of the man, who is described as being an Asian male, aged in his 20s, of skinny build with short hair. He was wearing black hoodie and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230082111.

Police are keen to speak to this man.