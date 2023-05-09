Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
29 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

CCTV appeal over serious sex assault in Bradford

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th May 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:05 BST

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 11, between 1.54am and 2.16am at Infirmary Field, off Lumb Lane, close to the junction with Westgate in Bradford city centre.

The images are the best quality still images available of the man, who is described as being an Asian male, aged in his 20s, of skinny build with short hair. He was wearing black hoodie and a white t-shirt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230082111.

Police are keen to speak to this man.Police are keen to speak to this man.
Police are keen to speak to this man.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.