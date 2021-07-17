CCTV appeal after man attacked with traffic cone and knocked unconscious in Harehills
Police have released CCTV images after a man was attacked with a traffic cone in Leeds.
It happened in Compton Road in Harehills at about 7.30pm on Friday, July 2.
The victim, a 48-year-old man, was knocked unconscious by the attack.
He was left with facial fractures.
The incident is being treated as Section 18 wounding with intent.
Detectives in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.
Anyone who recognises the suspect is asked to contact DC 765 Shillito at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210332487 or online.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.