It happened in Compton Road in Harehills at about 7.30pm on Friday, July 2.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was knocked unconscious by the attack.

He was left with facial fractures.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.

The incident is being treated as Section 18 wounding with intent.

Anyone who recognises the suspect is asked to contact DC 765 Shillito at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210332487 or online.