CCTV appeal after Leeds city centre attack lands man in hospital
Detectives investigating an incident where a man was seriously injured have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.
By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:04 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:06 am
The incident occurred in "licensed premises" in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday, March 5.
Read More
Read MoreCatholic priest tells sex abuse trial how he carried out exorcism for one of his...
A 23-year-old man suffered injuries which required surgery.
Anyone who recognises this man, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220121971, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.