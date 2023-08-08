An appeal has been issued after numerous cars were targeted at a train station in Leeds and “ransacked”.

British Transport Police officers investigating a series of incidents of criminal damage to cars at Bramley Railway Station have released a CCTV image (below) of two men they want to speak to.

A spokesperson said: “Overnight on Sunday (July 31) to Monday (August 1) a Vauxhall Corsa had its rear and offside windows smashed and was ransacked. In the early hours of Wednesday (July 12) a Mercedes A Class was also ransacked and had a window smashed.

“Since March this year there have been 16 incidents of criminal damage to vehicles at the location and investigations are ongoing, but officers believe the two people in the image may have information that could help their investigation.”