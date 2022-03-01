The crime was recorded as part of an update from the Wildlife and Rural Crime Team on social media.

Thankfully, the dog was recovered after being stolen on February 23, police confirmed.

Cavalier King Charles stolen from a car in the Leeds area - police update

Elsewhere, in Bradford a Border Collie was stolen on February 21 and recovered by its owner.

A French Bulldog with 'one ear up and one down' has been stolen from the BD6 area of Bradford but is yet to be recovered.

A hunting with dogs offence was recorded in Midgley, Wakefield on February 27.

There were also 43 other crimes related to animals over the weekend according to police.