Caught on camera - people police want to speak to urgently in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 if you recognise anyone pictured. All images supplied by West Yorkshire Police.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 19/08/2021 Ref: LD9883

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 19/08/2021 Ref: LD9882

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 26/06/2021 Ref: LD9881

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 22/06/2021 Ref: LD9880

