Caught on camera - people police want to speak to urgently in Leeds

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 if you recognise anyone pictured. All images supplied by West Yorkshire Police.
1.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
19/08/2021
Ref: LD9883
Photo: WYP
2.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
19/08/2021
Ref: LD9882
Photo: WYP
3.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
26/06/2021
Ref: LD9881
Photo: WYP
4.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
22/06/2021
Ref: LD9880
Photo: WYP