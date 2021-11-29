Caught on camera Leeds: Police urgently need to speak to these people

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:28 am

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds. Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1.

Do you recognise any of these people?

Photo: WYP

2.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds North West Offence Date 22/10/2021 Ref: LD0532

Photo: WYP

3.

Crime Type Theft non specific Area Leeds Leeds North East Offence Date 23/11/2021 Ref: LD0531

Photo: WYP

4.

Crime Type Theft non specific Area Leeds Offence Date 19/11/2021 Ref: LD0530

Photo: WYP

