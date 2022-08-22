News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera Leeds: Police need to speak to these people right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Police need to speak to these people as soon as possible.

Photo: National World

2. Deception/fraud

Image LD2707 refers to deception/fraud on August 16.

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop

Image LD2708 refers to a theft from shop on August 12.

Photo: WYP

4. Theft non specific

Image LD2694 refers to a theft non specific on August 13.

Photo: WYP

