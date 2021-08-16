Caught on camera Leeds - people police want to speak to urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 if you recognise anyone pictured. All images supplied by West Yorkshire Police.

1.

Photo: WYP

2.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 12/08/2021 Ref: LD9827

Photo: WYP

3.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 12/08/2021 Ref: LD9826

Photo: WYP

4.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 12/08/2021 Ref: LD9825

Photo: WYP

