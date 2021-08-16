Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 if you recognise anyone pictured. All images supplied by West Yorkshire Police.
1.
Photo: WYP
2.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
12/08/2021
Ref: LD9827
Photo: WYP
3.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
12/08/2021
Ref: LD9826
Photo: WYP
4.
Crime Type
Theft From Shop
Area
Leeds
Offence Date
12/08/2021
Ref: LD9825
Photo: WYP