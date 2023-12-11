Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera Leeds: 48 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over thefts, assaults and burglaries

Police are asking for the public’s help tracing these people over crimes reported in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by West Yorkshire Police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

Caught on Camera

The people in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

