Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Caught on camera Leeds: 27 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police of people wanted over crimes in the city

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help tracing these people over crimes reported in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is wanted by police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, burglary and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people featured in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people featured in this photo gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6741 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on November 30

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD6741 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on November 30 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6742 refers to a theft in West Leeds on December 12

3. Theft non specific

Photo LD6742 refers to a theft in West Leeds on December 12 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6743 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on December 8

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6743 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre on December 8 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6744 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on December 9

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD6744 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds on December 9 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6745 refers to a case of deception / fraud in north west Leeds

6. Deception / fraud

Photo LD6745 refers to a case of deception / fraud in north west Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page