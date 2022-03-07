West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Theft from shop Image LD1223 refers to a theft from shop on February 22. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

2. Theft from vehicle Image LD1222 refers to a theft from vehicle on February 16. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

3. Assault Image LD1221 refers to an assault on February 12. Photo: WYP Photo Sales

4. Theft from vehicle Image LD1220 refers to a theft from vehicle on January 5. Photo: WYP Photo Sales