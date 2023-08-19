Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 37 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Dealer caught with £12,000 worth of drugs a year after crack cocaine raid

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 15/08/2023 Ref: WD5280

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 15/08/2023 Ref: WD5280 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 14/08/2023 Ref: WD5279

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 14/08/2023 Ref: WD5279 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 15/08/2023 Ref: WD5278

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 15/08/2023 Ref: WD5278 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page