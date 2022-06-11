Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 28/04/2022 Ref: WD3728

Caught on camera in Wakefield - 31 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Drug dealer who attempted to jump dock and escape court secreted prison mobile

1. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 28/04/2022 Ref: WD3727

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 08/06/2022 Ref: WD3729

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 28/04/2022 Ref: WD3728

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 28/05/2022 Ref: WD3721

