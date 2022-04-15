Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Wakefield - 31 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Burglars cut hole in wall of shop before high-speed pursuit by police

1. Theft non-specific, Wakefield

Theft non-specific, Wakefield. Offence date 08/04/2022 Ref: WD3515

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 27/03/2022 Ref: WD3513

Photo: WYP

3. Theft, Wakefield

Theft, Wakefield. Offence date 09/04/2022 Ref: WD3514

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 27/03/2022 Ref: WD3512

Photo: WYP

