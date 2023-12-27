Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 23 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Plucky 5ft 3" grandmother confronted robbers stealing £7,000 trailer from her driveway in the night

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 21/12/2023 Ref: WD5674

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 21/12/2023 Ref: WD5674 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/12/2023 Ref: WD5673

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/12/2023 Ref: WD5673 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 20/12/2023 Ref: WD5672

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 20/12/2023 Ref: WD5672 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/12/2023 Ref: WD5671

5. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/12/2023 Ref: WD5671 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 14/12/2023 Ref: WD5670

6. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 14/12/2023 Ref: WD5670 Photo: WYP

