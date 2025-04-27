Caught on camera in Wakefield: 22 people police urgently want to speak to

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Stella-drinking Castleford neighbour started fire near gas mains because of noisy stag party next door

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 14/04/2025 Ref: WD6701

2. Theft

Offence date 14/04/2025 Ref: WD6701 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 13/02/2025 Ref: WD6700

3. Criminal damage

Offence date 13/02/2025 Ref: WD6700 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 13/02/2025 Ref: WD6699

4. Criminal damage

Offence date 13/02/2025 Ref: WD6699 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 20/03/2025 Ref: WD6698

5. Theft

Offence date 20/03/2025 Ref: WD6698 | WYP Photo: WYP

Offence date 13/03/2025 Ref: WD6697

6. Theft from shop

Offence date 13/03/2025 Ref: WD6697 | WYP Photo: WYP

