Caught on camera in Wakefield: 21 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Shameful treasurer stole £38,000 from village social club

Recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/09/2023 Ref: WD5440

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 19/09/2023 Ref: WD5440 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 04/10/2023 Ref: WD5439

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 04/10/2023 Ref: WD5439 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 01/10/2023 Ref: WD5438

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 01/10/2023 Ref: WD5438 Photo: WYP

