Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 21 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Thug jailed for claiming he could not get a lift to community service

1. Theft from shop

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/09/2022 Ref: WD4016

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/09/2022 Ref: WD4015

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/09/2022 Ref: WD4014

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/09/2022 Ref: WD4013

Photo: WYP

