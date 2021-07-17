Caught on camera in Wakefield - 14 people police urgently want to speak to
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: Resident and staff had to flee home after arsonist torched his bedroom
