Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police
Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Wakefield - 14 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 6:00 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: Resident and staff had to flee home after arsonist torched his bedroom

1. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 09/07/2021 Ref: WD2770

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/06/2021 Ref: WD2768

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 10/07/2021 Ref: WD2767

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

4. Theft, Wakefield

Theft, Wakefield. Offence date 08/07/2021 Ref: WD2765

Photo: WYP

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4