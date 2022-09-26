News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caught on camera in Leeds: Police want to speak to these people immediately

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Do you recognise anyone?

All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Theft from shop

Image LD2935 refers to a theft from shop on September 14.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Serious offence

Image LD2937 refers to a serious offence on September 3.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Theft from shop

Image LD2945 refers to a theft from shop on September 14.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3