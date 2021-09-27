Caught on camera in Leeds - Police urgently need to speak to these people

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 22/09/2021 Ref: LD0089

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 09/09/2021 Ref: LD0088
Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 05/09/2021 Ref: LD0087
Crime Type Public Order Area Leeds Leeds North East Offence Date 14/08/2021 Ref: LD0086
Crime Type Public Order Area Leeds Offence Date 22/09/2021 Ref: LD0085
Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 22/09/2021 Ref: LD0084
Crime Type Burglary Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 18/09/2021 Ref: LD0083
Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Leeds South Offence Date 22/09/2021 Ref: LD0082