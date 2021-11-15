Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need to speak to these people urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:45 am
Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. All pics WYP

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0431
Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0430
Crime Type Public Order Area Leeds Offence Date 17/10/2021 Ref: LD0429
Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0428
Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0427
Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0426
Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 06/11/2021 Ref: LD0425
Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 09/11/2021 Ref: LD0424
Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0423
Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 07/11/2021 Ref: LD0422