Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need to speak to these people urgently

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0431

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0430

Crime Type Public Order Area Leeds Offence Date 17/10/2021 Ref: LD0429

Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0428

Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0427

Crime Type Serious Offence Area Leeds Offence Date 09/10/2021 Ref: LD0426

Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 06/11/2021 Ref: LD0425

Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 09/11/2021 Ref: LD0424

Crime Type Theft Area Leeds Offence Date 10/11/2021 Ref: LD0423