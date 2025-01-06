Caught on camera in Leeds: CCTV images issued by West Yorkshire Police this week of people wanted for crimes reported

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Police have issued just seven photos this week of people they want to speak to over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 28 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week...

Photo LD9456 refers to a theft of a vehicle in south Leeds

1. Theft of vehicle

Photo LD9456 refers to a theft of a vehicle in south Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9457 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD9457 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9458 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD9458 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9459 refers to a robbery in west Leeds

4. Robbery

Photo LD9459 refers to a robbery in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9460 refers to a theft from north east Leeds

5. Theft from shop

Photo LD9460 refers to a theft from north east Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9461 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD9461 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

