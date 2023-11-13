Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Caught on Camera in Leeds: 63 CCTV photos of people wanted by police for thefts, burglaries and robberies

Police are requesting the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera for crimes committed in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes committed in Leeds

1. Caught on camera

The people featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police for crimes committed in Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6437 refers to a burglary

2. Burglary

Photo LD6437 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6438 refers to a theft

3. Theft

Photo LD6438 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6439 refers to a theft from a shop

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6439 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6440 refers to a burglary

5. Burglary

Photo LD6440 refers to a burglary Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD6441 refers to a theft from a shop

6. Theft from shop

Photo LD6441 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page