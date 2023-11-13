Police are requesting the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera for crimes committed in Leeds.

Everyone featured in this picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries and other serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Photo LD6437 refers to a burglary

Photo LD6438 refers to a theft

Photo LD6439 refers to a theft from a shop

Photo LD6440 refers to a burglary