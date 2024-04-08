60 CCTV images of people caught on camera in Leeds and wanted by West Yorkshire Police

The below gallery features pictures of 60 people wanted by police for a variety of crimes committed in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of offences including thefts, robberies and assaults.

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

