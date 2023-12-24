Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 60 CCTV images issued of people West Yorkshire Police urgently need to speak to

The below gallery features 60 photos of people caught on camera in Leeds and wanted by West Yorkshire Police over a range of crimes.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is wanted by police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, criminal damage and theft.

Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The people caught on camera in this gallery are wanted by police over crimes committed across the Leeds area

1. Caught on camera

The people caught on camera in this gallery are wanted by police over crimes committed across the Leeds area Photo: WYP

Photo LD6768 refers to a serious offence

2. Serious offence

Photo LD6768 refers to a serious offence Photo: WYP

Photo LD6770 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre on December 13

3. Theft

Photo LD6770 refers to a theft in Leeds city centre on December 13 Photo: WYP

Photo LD6771 refers to a theft from a shop on December 11

4. Theft from shop

Photo LD6771 refers to a theft from a shop on December 11 Photo: WYP

Photo LD6772 refers to a theft from a vehicle

5. Theft from vehicle

Photo LD6772 refers to a theft from a vehicle Photo: WYP

Photo LD6773 refers to an assault

6. Assault

Photo LD6773 refers to an assault Photo: WYP

