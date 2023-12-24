Caught on camera in Leeds: 60 CCTV images issued of people West Yorkshire Police urgently need to speak to
The below gallery features 60 photos of people caught on camera in Leeds and wanted by West Yorkshire Police over a range of crimes.
Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is wanted by police in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Do you recognise anyone? They are wanted for crimes including assault, robbery, criminal damage and theft.
Members of the public are warned not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.
