167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Caught on camera in Leeds: 58 photos police have issued this week of people they urgently need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted in relation to thefts, assaults, burglaries and serious offences.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and state the identity of the person they know and quote the reference number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

The following gallery features images issued by West Yorkshire Police of people they want to speak to

1. Caught on camera

The following gallery features images issued by West Yorkshire Police of people they want to speak to Photo: WYPO

Photo LD6254 refers to a theft from a shop

2. Theft from shop

Photo LD6254 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo LD6258 refers to a theft from a shop

3. Theft from shop

Photo LD6258 refers to a theft from a shop Photo: WYP

Photo LD6260 refers to a theft

4. Theft

Photo LD6260 refers to a theft Photo: WYP

