Caught on camera in Leeds: 58 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes committed in Leeds

The below gallery features 58 photos of people wanted by police for crimes committed in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 1st Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences..

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

The people in the following gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

The people in the following gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7519 refers to a theft in East Leeds on March 19

2. Theft

Photo LD7519 refers to a theft in East Leeds on March 19 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7520 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre

3. Theft

Photo LD7520 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7521 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre

4. Theft

Photo LD7521 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7522 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD7522 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD7523 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds on February 2

6. Theft

Photo LD7523 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds on February 2 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSuspectsWest Yorkshire Police