Everyone featured in this gallery is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in Leeds, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

They are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a variety of serious offences..

Members of the public have been told not to approach anyone who they believe could be in these images, but should instead call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the person’s identity and their crime reference number.

Here are some of the latest to be caught on camera.

Caught on camera

Photo LD7519 refers to a theft in East Leeds on March 19

Photo LD7520 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre

Photo LD7521 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds City Centre

Photo LD7522 refers to a theft from a shop in East Leeds